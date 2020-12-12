by In

Lanark County, Ontario – Paramedics hold successful food drive

Hastings-Quinte, Ontario – Paramedics peer support team addressing mental health

Simcoe County, Ontario – Paramedics’ toy drive events cancelled as region enters red zone

Washington, D.C. – Five members of DC Fire and EMS, including department’s chief, to receive city’s first doses of coronavirus vaccine

Tampa, Florida – Governor, First Lady announce mental health support for first responders

Cape Town, South Africa – CT paramedic details being shot while on duty