by In

Prince George, BC – Yellowhead Helicopters protests air ambulance contract

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan – Coronavirus: Paramedics trained to swab on the job

New York, New York – Local lawmakers call on governor to prioritize vaccines for EMS personnel

Parishville, New York – Ambulance squads need PPE, but can’t fundraise to buy it

Wales, UK – Pensioner, 73, left waiting 19 hours in ambulance outside hospital after suffering suspected stroke

Western Cape, South Africa – Attacks on paramedics have more than tripled this past year

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa – Racketeering added to cops’ charges in ambulance collusion case