Winnipeg, Manitoba – Fire paramedic service burns through overtime, puts budget $4.5 M in hole
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Paramedics facing stress, fear of the unknown amid coronavirus pandemic
Fairfax County, Virginia – Paramedic/firefighter acquitted of assaulting patient in custody
Stockton, California – San Joaquin County adds ICU beds, recruits paramedics to help staff hospitals
Lawton, Oklahoma – Man jailed for stabbing mother, assaulting paramedics
Memphis, Tennessee – Leaders worry many first responders won’t take vaccine