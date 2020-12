by In

Victoria, BC – Paramedics issue triple threat warning for holidays

Mississauga, Ontario – Ambulance bays at 2 hospitals turned into triage stations

Houston, Texas – Fire department paramedic dies after 2 month COVID-19 battle

Cape Coral, Florida – Cape City Council to vote on paramedics administering flu vaccine

Bedfordshire, UK – Ambulance staff to be given iPads as part of groundbreaking project

Cape Town, South Africa – Paramedic shot in chest during call out