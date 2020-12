by In

Vancouver, BC – COVID-19: BC paramedics worried about staff shortages during two health crises

Steinbach, Manitoba – Woman collecting gifts of appreciation for local paramedics

Charleston, West Virginia – First responders, essential workers facing COVID related stress, mental health challenges

San Francisco, California – Paramedics under extreme stress as toll of COVID pandemic climbs, ambulance CEOs say

Las Vegas, Nevada – Ambulance companies struggle amid pandemic challenges, limited federal funding

Columbus, Georgia – EMT charged with sexual battery

Victoria, Australia – Bullying among Ambulance Victoria paramedics revealed in university research