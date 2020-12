by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Testing site for first responders trying out rapid COVID-19 test

Regina, Saskatchewan – Ambulance fees for seniors to be reduced December 14th

Omaha, Nebraska – EMS teams to be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

Bismarck, North Dakota – 29-year-old charged for punching officer and paramedics

New York, New York – NYC ambulance rides are about to cost a whole lot more

Victoria, Australia – Paramedic who broke 20 bones in freak accident takes on charity challenge