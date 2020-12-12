by In

Temagani, Ontario – Paramedic Memorial Bell makes a stop in Temagami

Hamilton, Ontario – Emergency room doc will testify in trial of 2 paramedics

Kingston, Ontario – Paramedics complete annual food drive

Hamilton, Ontario – Younger brother of Yosif Al-Hasnawi says paramedics didn’t do their jobs the night he died

Timmins, Ontario – Paramedicine program expands in Timmins to keep seniors in their homes longer

San Bernadino, California – County stops sending ambulances to all 911 calls as coronavirus surges

Surrey, UK – Ambulances respond to 600 suicide calls in six months