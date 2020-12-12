by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Yosif Al Hasnawi’s father tells court he pleaded with paramedics to take his son’s bullet wound seriously

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Sirens and lights – and that was on the stolen vehicle. Man charged with theft of ambulance

Poca, West Virginia – First responders rally around EMT battling COVID-19

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Longtime EMSA paramedic battling COVID-19 in hospital

Omaha, Nebraska – Air ambulance calls spike during pandemic

Wiltshire, UK – Rise in assaults on paramedics and ambulance staff

Nottingham, UK – Police officer, paramedic save drowning woman by jumping into freezing cold canal