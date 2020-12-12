by In

Hamilton, Ontario – City eligible for new paramedic program for patients on long term call wait lists

New York, New York – Vaccine could be weeks away for FDNY first responders

New York, New York – FDNY won’t require medics, firefighters to get COVID vaccine

Travis AFB, California – Medic dies in non-combat vehicle incident in United Arab Emirates

Perth, Western Australia – Crisis meetings as ambulance ramping reaches record high

Waikato, New Zealand – Paramedic among those hurt after ambulance badly damaged in two vehicle crash