Williamsport, Pennsylvania – EMT assaulted by woman

East Baton Rouge, Louisiana – EMS service dog joins team to comfort paramedics after tough calls

Los Angeles, California – Patients in ambulances waiting as long as 8 hours to enter ERs

Columbus, Ohio – Long sought Ohio law to fund study for first responder PTSD fund

Cheddar, UK – Police issue appeal after ambulance crew threatened by driver with baseball bat

London, UK – Australian paramedics work on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in UK