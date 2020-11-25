** UK man from Coventry sentenced to seven years in jail for breaking attending paramedic’s jaw

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A West Midlands man has been sentenced to seven years in jail after breaking the jaw of the paramedic sent to attend on him earlier this year. That is the word from The Coventry Observer (Tristan Harris/November 25) which said Coventry resident Jamie Davies, 21, attacked medic Chris Cooling, 40, after the latter was dispatched due to Davies’ alleged breathing problems. Following the attack, Davies fled in his vehicle, colliding with the ambulance as he went. He was arrested the next day and charged with causing grievous bodily harm. Cooling, meanwhile, required surgery for his injuries, including having a metal plate put in his broken jaw. He was on a liquid diet for four weeks and has still not yet returned to duty. A spokesman for the ambulance service said they were pleased with the strong sentence. Chief Executive Anthony Marsh said the assault not only impacted Cooling, but also the community who were robbed of a hard working and competent paramedic.