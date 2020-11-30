** Funeral services held for Missouri paramedics who died from COVID-19

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Socially distanced funeral services were held this past weekend for two Kansas City, Missouri paramedic/firefighters who died last month from COVID-19. KSHB (Katelyn Brown/November 30) said the commemoration for paramedic Scott Davidson, 45, took place Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, while Capt. Bobby Rocha, 60, was laid to rest earlier today. On Sunday, Rocha’s colleagues lined the street outside the McGilley Funeral Home to pay tribute to him (Fox4/November 30). Davidson was also so honored earlier in the week(Fox 4/November 28). He was the third staff member to die from the virus. He succumbed just one day after Rocha. Both contracted COVID-19 while on the job.