** Former Texas paramedic jailed for 60 years after child porn possession conviction

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Texas paramedic from Smith County will be cooling his heels in prison for the next six decades after being convicted on child porn possession charges. The Tyler Paper (Zak Wellerman/November 19) said Lindale resident Matthew Tyler Clearman, 45, pleaded guilty to three of five charges Thursday. According to the newspaper, Clearman was arrested August 1st after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was then indicted the following month. Upon police investigation, hundreds of offensive images involving children were found, at least one of which included Clearman himself in the photo. Images and a video depicted children between the ages of 7 and 16. Clearman was suspended without pay from Christus EMS after his arrest.