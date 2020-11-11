by In

Calgary, Alberta – Alberta government leaving federal pandemic funds for first responders unclaimed

Toronto, Ontario – Front line workers sound the alarm on burnout as they battle the pandemic’s second wave

Ixonia, Wisconsin – EMT with Ixonia Fire Department dies of COVID-19

Mt. Morris, New York – Cause of death still pending in fatal fire; expectant mother was an EMT

Cleveland, Ohio – Paramedics teach residents to evaluate themselves for COVID-19 to keep hospital visits down

Devon, UK – Ambulance medic in red light crash that seriously injured 88-year-old woman to keep his job

Tasmania, Australia – Ambulance Tasmania vehicle rolls over while responding to call