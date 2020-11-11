by In

Peel Region, Ontario – Paramedics to launch a first of its kind reporting system to protect first responders; advocates want national strategy

Simcoe County, Ontario – Paramedics launch annual toy drive

Winnipeg, MB – City facing mass exodus of fire paramedics: union

Columbus, Indiana – Co-workers, friends remember the legacy of CRH paramedic who died from COVID-19

Los Angeles, CA – Local company donates E-Bikes to medic team

Minneapolis, Minnesota – State seeks ambulances from FEMA to help with COVID surge