Ottawa, Ontario – Nunavut woman says she called 911 from hospital after being denied water

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Rise in meth use seen in soaring rate of ER visits, paramedic calls: study shows

Missaukee County, Michigan – Northern Michigan EMS responding to rising number of COVID-19 calls

Louisville, Kentucky – 5 people injured after crash with ambulance

Leicester, UK – Patients are forced to wait in back of ambulances for five hours after huge surge in 999 calls

Auckland, New Zealand – St. John paramedics, ambulance staff plan second strike