** South Carolina man charged with assaulting EMT trying to help him

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A South Carolina man from Spartanburg has been charged with assault and battery of an aggravated manner after he allegedly attacked an EMT in the back of an ambulance Tuesday. Fox Carolina (Ella Wilkie/July 23) said Jacob Mims, 27, escaped from the EMS car and slammed the rear door on the attending EMT’s arm. Mims was apparently high on drugs at the time. According to the news site, EMS had initially been hailed to treat him after a bystander reported a man passed out in a car. A later check found the car did not belong to him. There is no word on whether or not the EMT suffered any injuries. Mims’ next court date is unknown.