** West Virginia medic charged for allegedly stealing morphine, fentanyl from ambulance service, replacing it with saline

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A West Virginia paramedic from Putnam County has been arrested for stealing narcotics from his former ambulance service in May of this year. That is the word from WSAZ (July 22) which said South Charleston resident Kelly Ray Keene, who allegedly took both fentanyl and morphine, has been tagged with uniform controlled substance prohibited acts and petit larceny. According to the news service, the jig was up for Keene when a fellow medic noticed tampering with drug vials. When checked, the meds were found to have been replaced with saline. Keene apparently admitted to the deeds after the incidents were caught on closed circuit television cameras. There is no word on his next court date.