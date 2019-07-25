** Minnesota police officer pleads not guilty to shooting and killing distressed EMT

** A Minnesota police officer from Stillwater, accused of shooting and killing a suicidal EMT last year, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. The Grand Forks Herald (Mary Divine/St. Paul Pioneer Press/July 24) said Brian Krook, 31, appeared at the 15-minute hearing flanked by other sheriff’s deputies and police officers. Krook stands accused of shooting Benjamin Evans, 23, on April 12, 2018 after responding to a Lake Elmo call for a suicidal man. Evans, who was armed, was shot after failing to drop his gun upon police request. Later investigation showed Krook fired on Evans multiple times. The indictment against Krook alleges the officer is guilty of culpable negligence and taking unreasonable and conscious risks which resulted in the death of Evans. Krook is currently out on bond after surrendering his passport. His next court hearing is expected to be held within 45 days. He is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.