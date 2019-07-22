** Georgia EMT arrested for, charged with child porn tags

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Georgia medic from Cartersville has been charged with child sex crimes after being arrested following a tip to police. 11Alive (Jason Braverman/July 19) said Bryan Somers, 40, who worked for Metro Ambulance in Bartow County, was tagged with child molestation x 4, enticing a child for indecent purposes x 2, possession of child pornography x 1, and distribution of child pornography x 3. According to the news site, Somers has also been fired from his job as a substitute teacher at a local elementary school. There is no word on his next court date.