by In

Mississauga, Ontario – Region speaks out after paramedic and health services cut

Baie-Sainte-Anne, New Brunswick – NB fire chief fed up with late ambulances

Nassau County, New York – Man in critical condition after being struck by ambulance

Panama City, Florida – Panama City cancels fire department EMS

Plainfield, New Jersey – Former rescue squad EMT files whistle blower lawsuit

Cumberland County, Pennsylvania – First responders raise awareness after EMT assaulted on the job