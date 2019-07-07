by In

Grey County, Ontario – PTSD claims are up for Grey County EMS

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Privatization of air ambulance leads to service delays

Boston, Massachusetts – Car collides with ambulance transporting patient to hospital

Queens, New York – Teen in critical condition after being hit by FDNY ambulance at crosswalk

James City County, Virginia – Man charged with sexual battery of an ambulance medic….caught on camera

London, UK – Three paramedics took their own lives due to the impact of stress and abuse at work

Johannesburg, South Africa – Ambulance medic and owner arrested