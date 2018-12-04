** Tennessee medic from Nashville released from hospital after Friday’s fatal ambulance crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Tennessee medic from Nashville has been released from hospital after suffering injuries in Friday night’s fatal ambulance crash. That is the word from WKRN (Jessica Jaglois/December 4) which said Deborah Schichtel, 55, who was behind the wheel of the EMS unit at the time of the mishap, will also not face disciplinary action. According to the news site, police have said excessive speed and wet road conditions contributed to the crash. Both EMT Zach Pruitt, 36, and patient Nyema Jackson, 36, were ejected and killed in the accident. Pruitt, who is also a US Army veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart, leaves a wife and two children behind. One of his kids is special needs. Funeral services are pending.