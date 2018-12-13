** Kansas medic admits stealing drugs from ambulance service, replacing with saline

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Sentencing has been set for March 12th for a Mayetta, Kansas EMT who admitted stealing drugs from his ambulance service. KSNT (Mark Feuerborn/December 13) said Jackson County resident Colby W. VanWagoner, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday to taking the meds. According to the news site, VanWagoner removed morphine from both ambulance and office vials. He then replaced the drug with saline. He has been charged with obtaining a controlled substance by deception and making a false statement during an investigation. A plea deal will likely see him handed five years federal probation.