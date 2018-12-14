** Ontario paramedic handed additional charges in November driving death

CANADA NEWS

** A Peel Region, Ontario paramedic is facing additional charges in the death of car passenger Shawn Harpur, 27, on November 5th. That is the word from Global News (Ken Mann/December 13) which said Welland resident Aaron Dobbs, 22, has now also been charged with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death. The sole previous tag was impaired driving causing death. According to the news site, police say Dobbs was off-duty and behind the wheel when his vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario near Edgemere Estates. Harpur died in the crash. A spokesman for the Peel Region Paramedics Union said Dobbs was a recent hire at the time of the incident. There is no word on any upcoming court date.