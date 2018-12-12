by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Paramedics cram two ambulances with toys

Seattle, Washington – With contract talks stalled, EMTs set strike deadline of December 21st

Indianapolis, Indiana – Indianapolis EMS: 30 per cent of scooter accidents happen while drunk

Okaloosa County, Florida – Three first responders sent to hospital after fentanyl exposure at traffic stop

Swindon, UK – Rocks thrown at paramedics trying to treat ill patient

Cumbria, UK – Millions of pounds wasted as ambulance crews called to find nobody to treat

Western Cape, South Africa – WC Health Department condemns latest attack on paramedics