** Yet another armed robbery of South African paramedics; police appeal to public for information

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** An early morning robbery Saturday in Tshwane resulted in a pair of paramedics being robbed of their cash, cell phones, and other belongings. The Pretoria North Rekord (November 28) said the incident, which saw the robbers flee shortly afterwards, included the criminals pointing a gun at medics. According to the newspaper, the heist occurred as practitioners were in the back of their ambulance treating a patient. A spokesman for Tshwane EMS said the incident was both senseless and shameless and committed by people with no morals or empathy. Police, meanwhile, have now opened a robbery case on the matter. A public call has been issued for information on the two men involved in the incident.