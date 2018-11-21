** Sunday’s fatal air ambulance crash victims identified

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The 3 victims of Sunday’s air ambulance crash near Mandan, North Dakota have now been publicly identified. That is the word from The Twin Cities Pioneer Press (AP/November 20) which said pilot Todd Lasky, 48, nurse Bonnie Cook, 63, and paramedic Chris Iverson, 47, were named as the victims in the mishap. According to the news site, both Lasky and Cook were from Bismarck, while Iverson lived in Mandan. Lasky and Iverson, meanwhile were employed by Bismarck Air Medical, while Cook was with CHI St. Alexius Health. Both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating.