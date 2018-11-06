** Ontario paramedic charged after man dies when car crashes into lake

CANADA NEWS

** An Ontario paramedic from Peel Region has been charged with impaired driving causing death in relation to a November 5th incident in which a 27-year-old man died. That is the word from Mississauga.com (Louie Rosella/November 6) which said Aaron Dobbs, 22, who was a new hire, has also been tagged with refusing to provide a breath sample. Dobbs, who is from Welland, attended his bail hearing this morning. According to the news site, police found the man’s body Monday around 5 a.m. after a car went into Lake Ontario near Oakview. The deceased was a passenger in the car. Police are continuing to investigate. A spokesman said more serious charges could be forthcoming.