** Oklahoma paramedic shot to death in 7-Eleven parking lot

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Oklahoma paramedic from Oklahoma City is dead after being shot outside a convenience store Sunday. That is the word from KFOR (Bill Miston/November 26) which said Jessie Mario Myers, 43, died several hours after Eric Deon Hardesty, 52, confronted him in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store. According to the news site, Hardesty fired on Myers after demanding the paramedic turn over his car keys. Following the shooting, Hardesty went into the store and began screaming about the whereabouts of the keys. He then returned outside and shot a woman as she pulled into the lot. He pulled a wounded Chiquita Jones from her car and then left the scene in her vehicle. Jones, 34, is currently in critical condition in hospital. Hardesty has been booked on first degree murder charges, shooting with intent, robbery, and firearms offences. His criminal record includes child abuse convictions and tags for forgery and traffic violations. Funeral services, meanwhile, for Myers are pending.