Four female paramedics from Sudbury, Ontario commended for rescuing woman from fire

CANADA NEWS

** Four female Ontario paramedics from Sudbury are receiving kudos for rescuing a woman from a burning apartment building November 2nd. Sudbury.com (Darren MacDonald/November 9) said the medics happened upon the lit-up structure while returning from a call in the Minnow Lake neighborhood in late afternoon. According to the news site, when one of the medics approached the building, she heard a woman scream from a first floor apartment which was completely engulfed. Encouraging the woman to open her window, three of the medics yanked off the window’s screen and pulled her to safety. The fourth practitioner remained with their patient in the ambulance. In addition to the woman, the paramedics also helped rescue several pets. Fire officials said the cause of the blaze, which resulted in $300,000 in damage, was a candle.