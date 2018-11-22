** Remembrance service set for Monday for North Dakota air ambulance crew that perished in Sunday crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Monday has been set as the date for a service of remembrance for the 3 crew members killed Sunday in a North Dakota air ambulance crash near Mandan. That is the word from Valley News Live (AP/November 22) which said the commemoration will be held at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck at 10 a.m. The service will honor the lives of pilot Todd Lasky, nurse Bonnie Cook, and flight paramedic Chris Iverson. All three perished shortly after takeoff during a medical transport from Bismarck to Willison. By way of honoring the trio, Governor Doug Burgum ordered all state and US flags to fly at half staff Wednesday.