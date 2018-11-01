** California man found guilty of murdering off-duty paramedic

** A California man from Oakland was found guilty Wednesday of murdering an off-duty paramedic five years ago. That is the word from The Patch (November 1) which said Christian Burton, 21, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Quinn Boyer, 34. Boyer died from a shot to the head two days after the April 2, 2013 carjacking that saw his vehicle leave the road and plunge into a ravine. Although not tagged as the person who shot Boyer because of a lack of evidence, Burton was found by the jury to be a major participant in the killing. The shooting capped off a day long crime spree for Burton and five other teens. The group had already done two carjackings and a robbery before happening upon Boyer. The paramedic was pulling off the road to use his cell phone when the five approached him. At the time of his death, Boyer had not even been married for a year.