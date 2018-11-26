** Saskatoon paramedics in Saskatchewan kept hopping by drug overdose calls at local jail

CANADA NEWS

** Saskatchewan paramedics in Saskatoon have apparently been kept busy the past two weeks responding to drug overdoses at the local jail. That is the word from The Province (November 23) which quoted Medavie Health Services West spokesman Troy Davies as saying practitioners have been sent to one 36-bed unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre nine times in the last fourteen days. According to the newspaper, three instances were for suspected overdoses while the reason for the other six calls is unclear. A spokesman for the province, however, said at least nine opioid overdoses occurred at the remand unit during the stated time period. The call-outs are part of what is being dubbed an acute problem for the facility. Earlier this month, for instance, one inmate set for trial died after a suspected drug overdose. Prison guard spokesman Bob Bymoen said the easy access to smuggled opioids is sparking fears in guards that their safety and the safety of prisoners is no longer secure. He said the province needs to do a security review to attempt to stem the flow of the illegal meds.