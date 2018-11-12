** Florida paramedic arrested for allegedly raping his two-year-old daughter

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Florida paramedic from Pinellas County has been arrested for allegedly raping his two-year-old daughter. The Bradenton Herald (Jessica de Leon/November 9) said James Lockhart, 30, was taken into custody October 5th after a Homeland Security investigation. According to the newspaper, agents found a video of the despicable act as well as several other child porn snaps on Lockhart’s computer. The images were posted to the dark web. Along with facing federal production and possession of child porn tags, he could also be tagged with several state charges. A charge of capital sexual battery may be among these. Lockhart is currently in the Pinellas County Jail without bond. Another daughter, who is a twin to the abused child, and his son are now in protective custody. Lockhart previously worked as both a paramedic and a supervisor for Paramedics Logistics Florida but was fired in October.