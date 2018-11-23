** Former North Carolina EMS service employee gets substantial settlement in discrimination suit

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A North Carolina EMS agency in Charlotte is $350,000 poorer after paying out a discrimination lawsuit brought against them by a former employee. That is the word from WCNC (Nathan Morabito/November 20) which said the action brought by Tara Ragan against Mecklenburg County’s EMS agency alleged consistent discrimination against women and minorities, with white men at the service apparently making disparaging comments about the weight of female employees. Reaching back to 2014, the allegations saw Ragan complain in early 2015. By April 2015, she was suspended and then fired the next month. The ambulance service has denied Ragan’s allegations, but did settle without acknowledging any liability. A service spokesman, meanwhile, who said discrimination of any sort is not tolerated, pointed to an investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission which apparently did not find evidence to back up Ragan’s claims.