** Ohio EMT killed in car crash last Friday laid to rest

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Ohio EMT from Racine was buried Wednesday, nearly one week after she died while responding to an emergency call. WOWK (November 2) said Jennifer Rae Cross died Friday in an on-duty car accident. Her life was honored at a morning service at the Racine Baptist Church. Friends and family remembered Cross as someone who would help anyone who needed it. She was also noted as being very family oriented. At the time of her death, Cross had served 23 years in EMS and 10 in nursing.