November 27, 2018
Home  ⁄  Other News  ⁄  11/27/2018

Nov 27, 2018 Posted by In Other News

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Paramedics discuss concerns at conference

Fort Gay, West Virginia – Ambulance catches on fire as crew returns from call

Brownwood, Texas – Instructor: ambulance simulator at college makes night and day difference in EMT training

Hull, UK – Patient with life threatening condition has to wait 3 hours in ambulance to get into infirmary

Herdon, UK – Mental health ambulances promised by chancellor

Illawarra, Australia – Paramedic assaulted by crash victim in back of ambulance; ends career

admin

Comments are closed.