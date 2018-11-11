by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Paramedics discuss concerns at conference

Fort Gay, West Virginia – Ambulance catches on fire as crew returns from call

Brownwood, Texas – Instructor: ambulance simulator at college makes night and day difference in EMT training

Hull, UK – Patient with life threatening condition has to wait 3 hours in ambulance to get into infirmary

Herdon, UK – Mental health ambulances promised by chancellor

Illawarra, Australia – Paramedic assaulted by crash victim in back of ambulance; ends career