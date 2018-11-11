Airdrie, Alberta – Paramedics, police, and fire battle it out for the good of the community
Halifax, Nova Scotia – Head of NS’s ambulance service sounds alarm over own system
Bismarck, North Dakota – After tragedy, paramedics find strength in community, each other
Rochester, New York – Parents of deceased EMT raise funds for scholarship benefiting paramedics
Dubuque, Iowa – In wake of local ambulance crash, officials talk about rules, approaches on emergency calls
West Herts, UK – Terminally ill patients face over 90 minute waits for ambulances
Johannesburg, South Africa – Ambulance caused a fatal crash