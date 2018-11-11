by In

Nanaimo, BC – BC Ambulance Service eyes better overnight service in Nanaimo

Clearfield, Pennsylvania – Co-workers rally to raise money for EMT injured on the job

Sullivan County, Indiana – Former assistant ambulance director and EMT sued by county commissioners

Charlotte, North Carolina – Program reduces number of ambulance transports for minor emergencies

San Antonio, Texas – SAFD paramedic dispatched to father’s home during cardiac arrest helps save his life

Los Angeles, California – Los Angeles Rams honor first responders, victims of recent fires

Wycombe, UK – Medic who sexually assaulted girl as she was rushed to hospital starts prison sentence