Seattle, Washington – City prepares contingency plan in the event of an ambulance strike
Detroit, Michigan – Police, EMS, civilian hospitalized after collision
Chicago, Illinois – Paramedics reviving opioid overdose victims in record numbers
Lincolnshire, UK – Postman is forced to wait five hours for an ambulance after slipping and cracking his ribs
Wales, UK – Mum of stillborn baby who nearly bled to death waiting for an ambulance still waiting for answers
Devon, UK – Self-defence lessons for paramedics because police failing to respond
Tasmania, Australia – Rural and regional paramedic recruitment drive over the next six years