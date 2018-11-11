by In

Seattle, Washington – City prepares contingency plan in the event of an ambulance strike

Detroit, Michigan – Police, EMS, civilian hospitalized after collision

Chicago, Illinois – Paramedics reviving opioid overdose victims in record numbers

Lincolnshire, UK – Postman is forced to wait five hours for an ambulance after slipping and cracking his ribs

Wales, UK – Mum of stillborn baby who nearly bled to death waiting for an ambulance still waiting for answers

Devon, UK – Self-defence lessons for paramedics because police failing to respond

Tasmania, Australia – Rural and regional paramedic recruitment drive over the next six years