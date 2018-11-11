by In

Charlottetown, PEI – PEI paramedics stretched to the max: union

Lambton County, Ontario – Paramedicine pilot program seeks permanent funding

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – New law on ambulance fees could be a money saver

San Antonio, Texas – Paramedic saves man’s life over the phone

Tucson, Arizona – First responders spending thousands on Narcan supply

Scotland, UK – Driver skips traffic jam by trailing ambulance on 999 call while filming it on his mobile phone

Boston, UK – Man and woman in private ambulance died in crash, police confirm