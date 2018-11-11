November 2, 2018
Louisville, Kentucky – Police chase stolen ambulance through downtown Louisville

Chicago, Illinois – Department of Public Health issues memo reminding ambulance workers they must report felony convictions

Trenton, New Jersey – NJ bill would give cost of living hikes to disabled first responders

Springfield, Massachusetts – First responders to get help stocking up on Narcan

Carlisle, Pennsylvania – EMS in crisis: Patients pocketing insurance checks

Dorset, UK – Traffic warden issues parking ticket to ambulance and refuses to rip it up even when paramedic explains she is on 999 call

Auckland, New Zealand – Hundreds of ambulance medics to strike

