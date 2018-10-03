** Ohio officials conducting tests to determine which opioid felled medic on call

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Ohio officials in Ravenna are conducting tests to determine why a paramedic attending an overdose patient required Narcan himself after delivering the patient to hospital last month. Cleveland 19 (October 3) said the Portage County Sheriff’s office is trying to find out exactly what the opioid was that felled the medic. After the practitioner passed out, he was treated with naloxone and missed the following work shift. No other details are being released. The EMS provider remains unnamed.