** Ontario ambulance/car crash claims life of car’s driver

CANADA NEWS

** A pair of Brampton, Ontario paramedics are recovering after their ambulance was hit Wednesday night by a car, killing the car’s driver. The Brampton Guardian (Louie Rosella/October 24) said the 8:30 p.m. incident occurred as the EMS unit was attempting to make a left turn. According to the newspaper, police said the 27-year-old unidentified man died at the scene. Both medics were treated at the hospital, but sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police continue to investigate.