** Mississippi medic charged with sexual battery

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Mississippi medic from Jackson County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient in his care. That is the word from Fox 10 News (October 17) which said police arrested James Lavelle Walley, 54, Wednesday for sexual battery. According to the news site, Walley, who works for ASAP Ambulance Service, was transporting a 38-year-old woman to hospital on September 16th when the incident allegedly occurred. Upon arrival at the hospital, the woman said she had been sexually assaulted. The Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division continues to look into the accusation. Walley, meanwhile, remains in jail pending the posting of a $20,000 bond.