UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Scottish Ambulance Service medics in Glasgow are apparently being inundated by alcohol related calls. That is the word from Glasgow Live (October 5) which said EMS practitioners field at least 12 such calls a day. During the period between 2017/18, the number was 4,480 calls up from 2,712 during 2016/17. According to the news site, the latest figures are worrying observers, who say the previous five years showed alcohol related ambulance calls were falling. Per 1,000 people, the city saw 7.2 such help hails, while in all of Scotland the number was 3.5 calls per 1,000 people. Prehospital union spokesman Kevin Brandstatter said the upswing places medics at risk, since alcohol fuels violence. The stats come at a time when penalties for those attacking EMS personnel on the job have increased, with imprisonment now one of the potential penalties for offenders.