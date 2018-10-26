** Michigan paramedic arrested for stealing drugs from at least one patient’s home

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Michigan paramedic from Niles has been charged with four felonies in relation to drug thefts which occurred while he was working EMS. That is the word from the Herald Palladium (Julie Swidwa/October 26) which said Nathanial Burke, 26, stands accused of stealing hydrocodone pills from at least one patient’s home on September 10th. A search of his person found both the meds and a Taser. Along with larceny in a building, Burke has been charged with possession of a Taser, possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone, possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. The preceding are four year felonies, while he has also been tagged with the two year felony of possession of an analoge controlled substance. Trial proceedings begin December 11th. Burke’s arrest is the second in three years for the service. In 2015, former Medic 1 captain Jason Russell was also arrested for stealing drugs. He was sentenced to a month in jail. A third person was accused of the same thing in 2017, but the charges were dropped for lack of evidence.