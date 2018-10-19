** New Jersey EMT dies months after severe beating

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New Jersey EMT/ambulance supervisor from Freehold is dead months after being subjected to a severe beating outside his apartment building on May 1st of this year. That is the word from the Associated Press (October 19) which said Jerry Wolkowitz, 56, who was in long term care, died Thursday from kidney failure. According to the news site. Wolkowitz, who also worked as a news photographer, was the son of Holocaust survivors. His alleged assailant, Jamil Hubbard, 26, has been charged with both murder and theft. Along with attacking Wolkowitz physically, Hubbard is accused of running the man over with his SUV. There is no word on a possible motive for the attack.