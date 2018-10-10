by In

Regina, Saskatchewan – Province reviewing Saskatchewan’s ambulance services to improve standard of care

Montreal, Quebec – Quebec paramedics reach union contract deal

Tampa, Florida – Hillsborough gets notice of first lawsuit over paramedics failure to treat stroke victim

Schenectady, New York – Concert raises money for limo accident victims and first responders

Portland, Maine – Prosecutors seek ambulance records in deputy’s killing

Wales, UK – Ambulance worker, 33, sexually assaulted teen girl, 18, as she was being rushed to hospital

Victoria, Australia – New paramedics promised by Labor: election pledge